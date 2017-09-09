LONDON: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are proponents of crowd-pleasing attacking football which should make Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool an eye-catching affair.

However, both City's Guardiola and Klopp at Liverpool are under pressure this season to turn the attractive styles into silverware.

With both clubs on seven points and unbeaten after three matches they will hope their players haven't gone off the boil after being away on international duty.

Both trail Manchester United by two points with Jose Mourinho's side, yet to concede a goal this season, away to an unpredictable Stoke City managed by former United star Mark Hughes.

For several players it will be a case of starting competitive life with their new club -- the transfer window having closed during the international break -- or for some a case of turning out after their team refused to sell them.

Here AFP Sport looks at five players who made the headlines for better or for worse during that frenetic period:

Gunners pray for a positive Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is even more integral to Arsenal and embattled manager Arsene Wenger's hopes of silverware than ever before. However, the 28-year-old Chilean's frame of mind, after Arsenal refused to let him leave for Manchester City, will be crucial as to whether they enjoy some success. A home match with Bournemouth, who have yet to earn a point this season, presents a golden opportunity for him and the Gunners to bounce back after the 4-0 drubbing they suffered at Liverpool which left Sanchez looking miserable. Wenger is certain Sanchez is in the right place mentally. "I have no doubt about Alexis's mind and mentality," said Wenger on Thursday.

Sigurdsson under pressure to deliver

Unlike Sanchez and Coutinho, Gylfi Sigurdsson succeeded in gaining the £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) move he desired from Swansea City to Everton. However, Everton fans will be looking for far better things, starting with Saturday's home game with Tottenham Hotspur, than the anonymous performance he put in during the limp 2-0 defeat by Chelsea. Spurs fans have bitter experience of Sigurdsson flattering to deceive when he was with them, so Everton manager Ronald Koeman will hope that is an extra motivating factor for the Iceland international. Not least because the pressure is also on the Dutchman, who made him his main target in the close season.

Sobering experience ahead for Drinkwater

Timing is everything and Danny Drinkwater's couldn't have been worse for some as his first match for new club Chelsea could be on Saturday away to former employers Leicester City. Despite his sterling performances when they won the title in 2016, Foxes fans are not happy about him decamping to Chelsea, like his midfield partner N'Golo Kante the year before, for a reported £35 million. It could prove to be a baptism of fire for the 27-year-old if Antonio Conte throws him straight in and rests some players for the Champions League clash next Tuesday.

Klopp faces 'Ox' dilemma

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will hope to find a joie de vie at Liverpool following his £35 million transfer from Arsenal. The 24-year-old England international, who apparently rejected the offer of higher wages from both Arsenal and Chelsea, should make his debut against City. He will hope his move has gained him a place in his preferred role in midfield -- though Klopp has several options there -- rather than wing-back where Wenger had played him in recent months.

Aurier knows to watch his step

Serge Aurier should get his chance to show off his undoubted talent to fans of his new club Tottenham at Everton on Saturday following his £23 million ($30 million, 25 million euros) transfer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. However, the 24-year-old Ivory Coast right-back is also on notice from Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to be on his best behaviour after two unsavoury incidents whilst at PSG. "I said to him, 'I will kill you', I (would) head-butt him," Pochettino said referring to the possible consequences of him stepping out of line.

Fixtures (1400GMT kick-offs unless stated):

Saturday

Arsenal v Bournemouth, Everton v Tottenham, Leicester v Chelsea, Manchester City v Liverpool (1130), Stoke v Manchester United (1630), Brighton v West Brom, Southampton v Watford.

Sunday

Burnley v Crystal Palace (1230), Swansea v Newcastle (1500).

Monday

West Ham v Huddersfield (1845)