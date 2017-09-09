LONDON: Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva has been unable to train and remains in limbo as Leicester City bid to sort out his future, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the 28-year-old on August 31, the final day of the summer transfer window.

But the club reportedly missed the deadline to register their new signing by a mere 14 seconds.

Leicester officials are confident the necessary paperwork was sent before the midnight deadline, having been granted an hour's extension to complete the deal.

Sporting insist the deal is binding but the uncertainty currently leaves Silva in limbo, unable to play and even train with Leicester even though he is in the city.

"No he is not training," said Leicester boss Shakespeare ahead of Saturday's home game against current champions Chelsea.

"I've spoken to him. I feel for the lad. He is not only so keen to come, but the deal was also agreed between the clubs, it is just the finalisation.

"It is World Cup year for the player and he is in limbo. He is a strong character and I am sure he will be fine."

Leicester are working to overturn FIFA's decision.

"We are still trying to finalise it, it is still up in the air," said Shakespeare. "It is important to keep a level head. In truth, I don't understand it all. You identify the players then you leave the other bits to the legal people."

