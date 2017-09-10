LONDON: A double by on-loan German striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga inspired former English giants Leeds United to a 5-0 thrashing of Burton Albion on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old's brace -- in his first appearance since signing on loan from Bundesliga outfit Hamburg -- plus goals from Kalvin Philipps, Abel Hernandez and Kemar Roofe saw them to a third successive victory.

Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen was delighted with Lasogga's performance as he suggested he would fill the vacuum left by the departure of last season's leading scorer Chris Wood.

"He scored two nice goals but he also combined well and held the ball up which is very important," he said.

"It was a good game, not only from him but also the rest of the players.

"As a striker you need the confidence to prove your skills and today was a good start for him."

They moved up to second spot and just two points behind leaders Cardiff City, who dropped their first points of the season despite coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Much sought-after teenager Ryan Sessegnon gave Fulham the lead -- minutes after Floyd Ayite hit the bar for the London side -- but the leaders grabbed a share of the spoils when Danny Ward headed home seven minutes from time.

Big spending Wolverhampton Wanderers are third after edging to a barely-deserved 1-0 win over Millwall.

Portugal Under-21 international Diogo Jota -- one of several promising young Portuguese players to sign for Wolves thanks to the close relationship of agent Jorge Mendes with the Chinese owners -- got the hosts off the mark by firing home from long range in the first half.

However, Millwall -- whose budget is minimal compared to their opponents -- looked like at least getting an equaliser with a spirited fightback until Aiden O'Brien's red card in the 65th minute for a second bookable offence.

Middlesbrough fared best of the three teams relegated from the Premier League last season as a double from Britt Assombalonga was the backbone of a 3-0 victory at bottom side Bolton Wanderers.

Assombalonga -- who was almost singlehandedly responsible for keeping two-time European champions Nottingham Forest up last season -- scored a goal in each half, both of them set up by the impressive Adama Traore.

Marvin Johnson put an even better gloss on the final scoreline as Boro -- managed by former Leeds boss Gary Monk -- recorded their first away win in 21 matches.

By contrast, their northeast rivals and fellow relegated side Sunderland's fortunes show little sign of improving, after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

A double from Clayton Donaldson -- making his debut after joining from Birmingham City and his first goals since August 2016 -- was sufficient to inflict a third successive league defeat on the Black Cats.

Sunderland are fifth from bottom on five points, a point better off than Birmingham, whose veteran manager Harry Redknapp will be feeling the pressure, as despite fielding six new faces, his side still lost 1-0 to Norwich City.