CHENNAI: Balwant Singh was among the strikers called up for the first national camp when Stephen Constantine took over. He had a good debut season in the ISL with Chennaiyin FC, scoring the first-ever goal by an Indian in the competition. However, he failed to impress the British coach and did not manage to force his way into Constantine’s plans.

That was, until recently. Prior to the Tri-Nation Cup, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh were unavailable for selection due to club commitments and the 30-year-old was called up in their stead. Thrown into the deep end against Mauritius with the score tied 1-1, Balwant came up with the goods as he scored the winning goal. His link-up play also earned him plaudits from the coach as he was selected for the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau.

With Constantine’s praises ringing in his ears, he came on at half-time against the hosts. The former Mohun Bagan player bagged a brace as India took a step closer towards qualification. “I had to wait patiently for my chance. I always dreamt of scoring for the country and now that I have got the taste, I want to play even more. Three goals in as many games is a good start and I want to carry on from here. The coach has told me if I keep performing like I am now, there is no reason why I can’t play every match,” the Mahilpur academy product told Express.

The national team has always been plagued by a problem of goalscorers. Earlier, the bulk of the scoring was done by Baichung Bhutia and now Chhetri is the go-to-guy for goals. But in recent times, the scoring has been evenly distributed throughout the squad.

“The coach keeps encouraging all of us. He knows that unless someone else steps up to the plate, the opposition can man-mark Sunil Bhaiyya out of the game. Me, Jeje (Lalpekhlua) and Eugeneson Lyngdoh and even Sandesh Jhingan has scored. More options for the coach is always welcome and we need more especially with us being so close to the Asian Cup.”

The former Churchill Brothers striker credits Sanjoy Sen for keeping up his spirits especially when he kept on getting injured in his second and third season with the Green and Maroon brigade. He couldn’t play in the I-League and was not even picked up by any of the ISL franchises in 2016.

“I was very low back then. More than the injury, to constantly remain away from football kept bugging me. Sanjoy Sir kept telling me that I had it in me to become a better player and that helped me a lot. I will always look back at my time in Kolkata with fondness,” he added.

Having been drafted into Mumbai City FC ahead of the new ISL season, Balwant is hopeful that he can help his new side achieve greater heights.

“Quite a few talented foreigners come to play in the ISL. Playing with and against them will help me become a better player. I am in good form and I just can’t wait to get started with my new team,” he signed off.

