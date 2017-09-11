LONDON: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has urged everyone at the club to "stick together" despite a dismal start to the Premier League season and increasing speculation about the future of manager Frank de Boer.

De Boer has overseen four defeats in as many games without scoring a single goal since taking over at Selhurst Park in the summer, the worst start in Premier League history.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has reportedly been linked with the Dutchman's job but chairman Parish has taken to Twitter to rally fans around the team, without giving unequivocal backing to the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss.

In an exchange with supporters on social media following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley, Parish wrote: "People are frustrated, I'm frustrated, so are the management and players. We know we are better than this..."

Parish also wrote: "We are 4 games in, it's a terrible start but we have to stick together."

Palace have so far conceded seven goals with defeats to Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley.

Parish also retweeted a post from injured forward Wilfried Zaha, who has been out since the opening day of the season with a knee problem.

Zaha, who was not fit to play at Burnley, wrote: "It's easy to point fingers right now which won't solve anything! Let's just stick together and get through it like we always do #cpfcfamily."

De Boer said after the match at Turf Moor: "I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players. (The future) is for other people to decide but while I'm the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100 percent."