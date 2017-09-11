MOSCOW: Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg held on to top spot in the Russian Premier League despite stumbling to a 0-0 draw away to promoted Dynamo Moscow on Sunday.

The result left Zenit still a point clear of Lokomotiv Moscow after the latter drew 1-1 at Akhmat Grozny, while Krasnodar, who beat Ufa 1-0, are two points further back.

Zenit looked in command from the start at the Khimki Arena but lacked a cutting edge and Dynamo forward Kirill Panchenko nearly put the hosts ahead when his powerful blast on 36 minutes

smacked against the woodwork.

Zenit cranked up the pressure after half-time but were unable to convert a series of presentable chances.

"Today we started too slow and allowed Dynamo to threaten on the counter-attack in the first half," Mancini said. "After the break we looked much, much better.

"We created plenty of chances but unfortunately missed them all. We failed to score in the second consecutive game but I'm not concerned too much about it as we played really well today."

Meanwhile after a goalless first half at Grozny, Lokomotiv grabbed the lead in the 55th minute when Brazilian defender Rodolfo bundled the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear a

cross by Manuel Fernandes.

But Akhmat rescued a point six minutes from time as second-half substitute Ravanelli hammered in an equaliser from 20 yards.

Russian internationanl striker Fedor Smolov netted Krasnodar's winner with 15 minutes to go in Ufa, following up a rebound after goalkeeper Alexander Belenov parried an initial shot by

Viktor Claesson.

"It was a difficult match," said Krasnodar head coach Igor Shalimov. "But we showed initiative, we created plenty of chances and I believe we won deservedly."