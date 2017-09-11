LONDON: Stoke City head coach Mark Hughes accused his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho of not shaking his hand stating the 2-2 draw was a "poor result" for the Portuguese.

"I pushed him because he was in my technical area," Hughes was quoted as saying by Skysports after the game at Stoke's home ground on Saturday.

"Maybe that's why he didn't want to shake my hand. Maybe it's because it has to be viewed as a negative result for him, coming to Stoke when everybody expected them to beat us."

United dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday.

Mourinho brushed aside the handshake issue in his post-match press conference.

"I prefer not to answer the question about handshakes -- it's a bad question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right," he said.