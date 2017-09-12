MUNICH: Manuel Neuer says Bayern Munich are looking to bounce back from their shock Bundesliga defeat when they host Anderlecht in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday.

Bayern were humbled 2-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday to leave the defending champions in the lowly position of sixth in the German league.

Now the Bavarian giants want to atone with a convincing display against 2016/17 Belgian champions Anderlecht.

"We want to present ourselves well in the Champions League and we want to show a different face to the one against Hoffenheim," said Neuer, Bayern's captain and goalkeeper, in a press conference on Monday.

"The most important thing is that we want to dominate from the start and get the ball moving quickly.

"That, of course, goes for wanting to go 1-0 up early on, which was what was missing against Hoffenheim."

Bayern's head coach Carlo Ancelotti said France winger Franck Ribery is struggling to be fit after picking up a knock after coming on for the last 12 minutes at Hoffenheim.

Germany defender Jerome Boateng is set to play his first match this season after a thigh injury, while Bayern have wing backs Juan Bernat and David Alaba injured, while midfielder Arturo Vidal is suspended.

Last season, Ancelotti's first in charge, Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals when they lost home and away to Real Madrid.

A 2-1 home defeat to Real, before losing 4-2 away, broke their record 18-match unbeaten run in Champions League home matches at the Allianz Arena.

It was the first time since 2011 that Bayern failed to make the semi-finals.

"We can do better than last year," admitted Ancelotti.

"I think our squad is stronger and the new players have improved the quality of our squad," he added with Bayern having signed midfielders Corentin Tolisso, from Lyon, and James Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid.

"We aren't at the same level as in the second half of last season, which I thought was very good, but we can come back and get better."

Anderlecht are mid-table in the Belgian league after losing two of their five games so far, but managed a 3-2 victory over Lokeren on Saturday.

"Anderlecht are good, they play a lot of long balls and are quick," said Ancelotti.

"We have to be careful and, after the Hoffenheim game, play some good football."