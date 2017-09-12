RIO DE JANEIRO: Chapecoense has sacked coach Vinicius Eutropio as the tragedy hit Brazilian side fight to avoid relegation.

The announcement followed a 2-1 loss to Cruzeiro on Sunday, which was Chapecoene's third straight defeat and left them 18th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

"(We) are conscious of the respect and dedication Vinicius demonstrated at the club and wish him success in his future projects," Chapecoense said in a statement on Monday.

Eutropio oversaw four wins, two draws and 11 defeats after replacing Vagner Mancini in July.

Seventy one people died -- including 22 Chapecoense players and their entire coaching staff -- when a chartered plane in which they were travelling crashed in Colombia last November.