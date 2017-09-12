MANCHESTER: Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed on Monday that Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea would be his side's starter for the UEFA Champions League opener against Swiss football outfit FC Basel here on Tuesday.

"I think in this moment, David is playing very well and is very confident. I will go with David tomorrow again," the Portuguese coach said at the pre-match press conference, reports Efe.

Mourinho counted on Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, substitute of De Gea, throughout the last season's successful edition of the UEFA Europa League, but the Portuguese coach stressed that he was doing what he thinks "is the best for the team".

On Basel, the Portuguese coach recalled that he already faced the Swiss side when he was in charge of Chelsea in the 2013-2014 season; when the English club fell 0-1 and 1-2.

However, Mourinho added that Manchester United are strong, confident and had enough quality to win the Tuesday's game, although he predicted it to be a difficult one.

