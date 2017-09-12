During Robertino Pugliara's stint with Persija Jakarta, the team won the Trofeo Persija in 2011 and 2012. (Photo | Robertino Pugliara Instagram)

PUNE: The FC Pune City have signed Robertino Pugliara of Argentina to bolster their midfield for the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Robertino has become fifth South American signing for FC Pune City after Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho, Diego Carlos and Jonatan Lucca.

The Argentine, who is all set to make his debut in the ISL, began his career with San Lorenzo. He then moved to Talleres de Cordoba for two years.

He spent most of his playing career with Indonesian clubs like Persija Jakarta, Persiba Balikpapan, PSM Makassar, Persib Bandung and Persipura Jayapura.

During his stint with Persija Jakarta, the team won the Trofeo Persija in 2011 and 2012.

While representing Persipura Jayapura, Robertino played against Bengaluru FC in AFC Cup. His brace against the Bengaluru side in the 2015 AFC Cup match had sealed the deal for his team.

After signing the dotted lines, Robertino expressed his happiness, saying, "I am turning a new page in my career.

Having played in Indonesia for most of my career, adapting to a new culture, new style will be a challenge I will relish. I have seen one of the top Indian players during my AFC matches and I was very impressed with the quality.

"I am looking forward to playing against some of the best Indian talents donning the Orange and Purple in 2017-18 Indian Super League."