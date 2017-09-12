PARIS: Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting became the first scorer against Manchester United in the Premier League this season by bagging a brace for Stoke City in a 2-2 weekend draw.

The Germany-born 28-year-old mid-year signing from Schalke broke the deadlock and later equalised as the "Potters" ended a three-match winning streak by the "Red Devils".

Choupo-Moting was among eight players who put club before country last January and withdrew from the provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which Cameroon won.

ENGLAND

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Stoke)

Choupo-Moting announced his arrival in England by scoring his first Premier League goals. The first was a cool finish to put Stoke ahead in the first half at the bet365 Stadium. After United took a 2-1 lead, Choupo-Moting struck again, this time with a bullet header to give Stoke a share of the spoils against leaders United.

SADIO MANE (Liverpool)

The Senegal winger was sent off for an ugly clash with goalkeeper Ederson as his side crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City. Chasing a through ball in the first half at Eastlands, Mane raised his boot to try and flick the ball past Ederson as the shot-stopper raced out of his penalty area, but he accidently caught the former Benfica star in the head. The collision was deemed worthy of a red card and Mane later apologised to Ederson on social media.

SPAIN

THOMAS PARTEY (Atletico Madrid)

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Ghana against Congo Brazzaville in World Cup qualifying, Partey retained his place in the Atletico midfield ahead of club captain Gabi for a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Valencia. Partey did not have any chances, but set up the best of the game for Luciano Vietto, which was blasted over the bar by the Argentine.

FAYCAL FAJR (Getafe)

Moroccan midfielder Fajr teed up the winner for Alvaro Jimenez as Getafe claimed a 2-1 victory in the first south Madrid derby against Leganes in the top flight of Spanish football. Jimenez's strike seven minutes from time also secured Getafe's first win since gaining promotion back to La Liga.

ITALY

KALIDOU KOULIBALY (Napoli)

Senegal defender Koulibaly provided a rock solid defence as Napoli made it three wins out of three and warmed up for a midweek Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk by winning 3-0 at Bologna with late goals. The 26-year-old provided a wall in front of Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, closing down all Bologna initiatives and saving on the line.

JOEL OBI/AFRIYIE ACQUAH (Torino)

Nigerian Obi was forced off early in Torino's 1-0 win at Benevento and was replaced by a fellow midfielder, Ghanaian Acquah, who acted as a filter and playmaker before also hobbling off injured.

GERMANY

NABY KEITA (RB Leipzig)

The Guinea midfielder opened the scoring with a thunderbolt shot in a 2-0 win at Hamburg in RB Leipzig's final match before hosting Monaco on Wednesday on their Champions League debut. After a quickly-taken free-kick, Keita turned his marker and unleashed an unstoppable shot off his right foot into the top corner of the net on 67 minutes.

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The Ghana midfielder netted his first goal in Germany's top flight for 1316 days with a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach. The 30-year-old fired home on 13 minutes, but went off in the second half after being concussed.

NABIL BENTALEB (Schalke 04)

The Algeria midfielder converted a penalty after just four minutes of Schalke's 3-1 win at home to Stuttgart. Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Chadrac Akolo equalised for Stuttgart before Schalke scored twice inside a minute.

FRANCE

WAHBI KHAZRI (Rennes)

The Tunisian on loan from Sunderland was quick off the mark away to Marseille, scoring after two minutes and Rennes triumphed 3-1 for their first win of the Ligue 1 season.