KOLKATA: Two-time champions ATK on Tuesday roped in Finnish striker Njazi Kuqi for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) football season.

Kuqi started his career with FC Lahti and played for clubs like Birmingham City, TuS Koblenz, TPS Turku.

"We are glad to have Kuqi on board. He is a potential striker and I am hopeful that he will score maximum goals in this season for the team. We wish him all the very best," principal owner of the franchise Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to see so many followers of football especially in Kolkata where the game is closest to a religion. I am happy to be associated with a champion team like ATK. My learning graph will only rise with this league. I just hope to give my best," Kuqi added.