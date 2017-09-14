BERLIN: Amidst rising tension in Bayern Munich's ranks, Carlo Ancelotti reacted calmly on Wednesday to Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann's comments that he wants to eventually coach the Bavarians.

"It's quite normal that a young and good coach such as Julian dreams of training a very high level club," Bayern manager Ancelotti told broadcaster Eurosport.

The 30-year-old Nagelsmann, voted Germany's coach of the year in 2016, stirred rumours that he has been ear-marked as a future Bayern coach by revealing he is building a house in Munich, where his wife's parents live.

"FC Bayern is a big part of my dream," said Nagelsmann, who steered Hoffenheim from the verge of relegation in 2015/16 to finish fourth in Germany's top flight last season.

"I am very happy with my life and FC Bayern will bring me a little more happiness, but it's not like my life depends on FC Bayern."

Nagelsmann's comments do little to help Ancelotti's position with the Italian facing rising tensions in his star-studded squad.

The mood has been low since Bayern crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday which left them sixth in the German league table.

Franck Ribery was the latest big name to break ranks by hurling his shirt at the Bayern bench in Tuesday's 3-0 home win against 10-man Anderlecht after being hauled off with 12 minutes left in the Champions League game.

Ribery's tantrum came after Robert Lewandowski criticised Bayern's spending police in an interview, saying the Bavarian giants risk being left behind by Europe's top clubs unless they spend more.

That came after Bayern stalwart Thomas Mueller complained about being left on the bench at Werder Bremen a fortnight ago - he has struggled for form since Ancelotti took charge at the start of last season.

Another Bayern star Arjen Robben was unhappy with the team display on Tuesday as the Germans dropped the pace against a stubborn Anderlecht, who played nearly 80 minutes with just ten men.

After Lewandowski's early penalty, Bayern only made sure of the win when Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich scored second-half goals.

"What would have happened if we had just kept hitting the post?" said Robben.

"The fans deserve more.

"You have to be satisfied with 3-0, but with all due respect, you should normally knock a team off the park 5-0 (with the numerical advantage).

"We need to question ourselves and show more ambition as a team to create goals.

"We must try to stick together and get along better."