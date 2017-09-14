TURIN: Italian football champions Juventus announced on Wednesday that right-back Mattia De Sciglio's leg injury, which he suffered during the 0-3 loss in the UEFA Champions League opener against FC Barcelona, is not serious.

"De Sciglio had medical tests today to determine the extent of the injury he suffered last (Tuesday) night against Barcelona. The tests excluded any serious injuries in the affected area (the third distal of the right leg)," Juventus said in a statement.

"However, in view of the short time since the injury, additional daily clinical monitoring, as well as additional checks will be required in the coming days."

The Italian international was substituted due to the injury just before the half-time in Barcelona.