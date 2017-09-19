Delhi Dynamos sign two India U-19 defenders

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Tuesday signed India U-19 defenders Kishan Singh Thongam and Jayananda Singh Moirangthem ahead of season 4.

The duo is currently on international duty for the ongoing SAFF U-18 championships in Bhutan and will join the team next month.

The 18-year-old Jayananda has previously plied his trade with the AIFF Academy, DSK Shivajians and has also led the India U-14 and U-16 sides. The versatile defender who can play either as a centre back or as a full back was part of the Indian side that won the U-16 SAFF Championships.

Eighteen-year-old left back Kishan has represented the India U-14, U-15, U-16 and was also part of the side that won the U-16 SAFF Championships.

Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said: "I'd like to extend my warmest greetings to Jayananda and Kishan, these two players have a lot of potential and I'm happy they have chosen Delhi Dynamos to be their new club. We hope we can help Jayananda and Kishan grow and develop into the next Indian superstars."