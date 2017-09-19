Home Sport Football

Mid-fielder Amarjit Singh to lead India in Under-17 World Cup

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PANAJI: Mid-fielder Amarjit Singh has been unanimously elected as the captain of the Indian team for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be held across the country.

Coach Luis Norton de Matos had suggested four names and had asked each of the 27 players in the team to write on a sheet of paper their choice for captaincy.

The first name would get five points, the next three and the final choice one.

The players unanimously voted for Amarjit as their captain for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which begins in New Delhi on October 6.

Jitendra Singh, who was second, will be Amarjit's deputy.

While, Suresh Singh, who led India at the AFC Under-16 Championship last year, received the third highest votes.

Defender Sanjeev Stalin finished fourth, an AIFF official said.

Born and brought up in Manipur, Amarjit was introduced to the game by his uncle and he soon found himself at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA).

When the selectors were hunting for players to represent India at the Under-17 World Cup, Amarjit was invited for trials and he caught the eye of everyone.

At first he was slotted with the reserve side and made the first team grade after German coach Nicolai Adam was impressed with his abilities in midfield.

Amarjit Singh Mid-fielder Under-17 World Cup India

