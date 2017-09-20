With two new outfits, ISL season to be challenging:  Mumbai City stopper Amrinder

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh expects a challenging season ahead with two new teams added to the Indian Super League.

The 24-year-old custodian, winner of the coveted golden glove award last season, says his side would be a title contender.

"Of course, more teams mean more competition, and it's certainly healthy for the league to grow. Both Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have built good squads as the other eight teams have, but it's a challenge we're looking forward to," Amrinder told PTI.

He said the side's coach last season built a competitive side and this year the team will strive to bag the trophy.

"Last season, our coach built a solid, competitive side and it worked well for us. This season, I hope we can take that extra step and get our hands on the silverware," he said when asked what will be Mumbai City FC's strategy this season.

The custodian maintained that as far as the Indian players were concerned, Mumbai City FC have a perfect blend of youth and experience.

"Amongst the Indians, we have a perfect blend of experience and youth and to complement them, a strong array of foreigners. Having managed to retain the players that we did allows us to build a team on similar values as last season and that's good," the goalie added.

According to Amrinder, with a longer season and two new clubs in the mix, it's a challenge that he and everyone at Mumbai City FC would be relishing.

"Last season was great for us, and this time the only expectation is to go one better and win the title," he signed off.

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC are the two new outfits who will be playing in the ISL this season.