Home Sport Football

With two new outfits, ISL season to be challenging:  Mumbai City stopper Amrinder

However, with the perfect blend of youth and experiance, the stopper is confident of his side's chances of winning the tournmanet this year.

Published: 20th September 2017 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2017 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Amrinder Singh expects a tougher season with the coming in of two new sides (File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh expects a challenging season ahead with two new teams added to the Indian Super League.

The 24-year-old custodian, winner of the coveted golden glove award last season, says his side would be a title contender.

"Of course, more teams mean more competition, and it's certainly healthy for the league to grow. Both Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have built good squads as the other eight teams have, but it's a challenge we're looking forward to," Amrinder told PTI.

He said the side's coach last season built a competitive side and this year the team will strive to bag the trophy.

"Last season, our coach built a solid, competitive side and it worked well for us. This season, I hope we can take that extra step and get our hands on the silverware," he said when asked what will be Mumbai City FC's strategy this season.

The custodian maintained that as far as the Indian players were concerned, Mumbai City FC have a perfect blend of youth and experience.

"Amongst the Indians, we have a perfect blend of experience and youth and to complement them, a strong array of foreigners. Having managed to retain the players that we did allows us to build a team on similar values as last season and that's good," the goalie added.

According to Amrinder, with a longer season and two new clubs in the mix, it's a challenge that he and everyone at Mumbai City FC would be relishing.

"Last season was great for us, and this time the only expectation is to go one better and win the title," he signed off.

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC are the two new outfits who will be playing in the ISL this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrinder Singh Mumbai City FC ISL new teams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp