Home Sport Football

Hatem Ben Arfa appeals to LFP over PSG exclusion

Ben Arfa has appealed to the French League's legal committee after again being sent to train with PSG's reserves.

Published: 29th September 2017 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2017 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

PSG forward Hatem Ben Arfa (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Outcast France international Hatem Ben Arfa has appealed to the French League's (LFP) legal committee after again being sent to train with Paris Saint-Germain's reserves, the LFP told AFP on Friday.

An earlier story in L'Equipe newspaper said the French giants had told Ben Arfa to return to training with the reserves from Friday onwards.

It's the second time this season the 30-year-old has been banished from the first team and comes only two weeks after being welcomed back into the fold.

PSG originally sent the attacking midfielder to train with the reserves after unsuccessfully trying to offload the former Newcastle United and Marseille player during the summer.

"Legally, I believe the club has violated the professional football Charter," Ben Arfa's lawyer Jean-Jacques Bertrand told AFP three weeks ago.

The Charter allows teams to relegate a professional player to a second training group as long as it is only "temporary (and) exclusively for sporting reasons relating to the management of the squad".

Ben Arfa was left out of PSG's Champions League squad this season while his hopes of forcing coach Unai Emery into a rethink took a hit by the mega-money signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in August.

With the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United, Ben Arfa was PSG's marquee signing just over a year ago following a stellar campaign with Nice that saw him rebuild his faltering career after several unsuccessful years in England.

But his PSG dream soon turned sour and he was left in limbo as Emery made clear before the season began that he didn't want the temperamental player.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Paris Saint-Germain LFP Hatem Ben Arfa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp