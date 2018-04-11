Home Sport Football

Mohun Bagan beat Shillong Lajong 3-1 to reach Super Cup semifinals 

In the semifinals on April 17, the Kolkata side will take on the winners of the quarterfinal game between Bengaluru FC and Neroca FC.

Published: 11th April 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2018 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

SK Faiaz of Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring against Shillong Lajong (Twitter/ Hero I-League)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Mohun Bagan dished out an impressive performance to beat fellow I-League side Shillong Lajong 3-1 and enter the semifinals of Super Cup football tournament here today.

Goals from S K Faiaz (12th minute), Nikhil Kadam (22nd) and an own goal by Shillong Lajong's Liberian defender Laurence Doe (60th) ensured Mohun Bagan a place in the semifinals at the Kalinga Stadium.

Abdoulaye Koffi scored the lone goal for Shillong Lajong in the 28th minute.

In the semifinals on April 17, the Kolkata side will take on the winners of the quarterfinal game between Bengaluru FC and Neroca FC.

Mohun Bagan began with more aggression even as the first shot at the goal came off the feet of Samuel for Shillong Lajong as early as the fourth minute. Faiaz then gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 12th minute.

Dipanda Dicka was the supplier as Faiaz chest-trapped the ball down and then fired it past Shillong golie Lachenpa to the right corner of the net.

Ten minutes later, Doe headed a Faiaz cross clear, but only as far as Nikhil Kadam, 30-35 yards outside the Shillong penatly area.

Nikhil trapped and unleashed a curling left footer which beat Lachenpa all ends up and went in off the underside of the bar and came out. After some initial confusion, referee Santhosh Bhaskaran rightly blew to signal Mohun Bagan were 2-0 ahead.

The excitement continued and in the 25th minute, Bhaskaran adjudged Kingshuk Debnath to have brought down Samuel inside the Mohun Bagan box and pointed to the dreaded spot.

Samuel's shot was saved by the experienced Mohun Bagan keeper Shilton Paul. In the 28th minute, Shillong pulled one goal back, when Koffi found the target off a pass by Samuel.

Shillong Lajong's game was in the ascendancy in the first quarter of the second half and they created a few good chances. All that changed in the 60th minute, when right back Arijit Bagui floated in a cross aimed at Moghrabi inside the Lajong box.

Both Akram and Doe went for the ball with different purposes. Unfortunately for Doe, his header in trying to clear the ball lodged inside the Shillong Lajong goal.

The goal came against the run of play but Mohun Bagan took complete control of the game after this.

Shillong Lajong tried to put together a few attacks in the last moments of the game and Abdoulaye Koffi got a chance to pull back a goal in the injury time as well but Mohun Bagan managed to hold on till the end.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohun Bagan Super Cup Shillong Lajong

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp