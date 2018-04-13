MCC edge out Besant Nagar Club to emerge champions  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Madras Cricket Club A clinched the KS Narayanan Rolling Trophy for the sixth time after beating Besant Nagar Club 2-1 in the final of the A Zone Sanmar-TNTA Chennai inter-city club tennis league on Thursday.MCC went ahead when their seasoned and experienced pair of Mohamed Fariz and Elwin Anthony defeated Dakshineshwar Suresh and Nihal Kapoor. BNC’s Ajai Selvaraj and Rishabdev Raman toppled G Rajesh and Rajeev Vijaykumar. In the decider, former India player Somdev Devvarman and Mohamed Fahad sealed a 6-2, 6-2 win against Naithrav Sreenivasan and S Abhinav of BNC. Egmore Tennis Club lifted the B Zone Sanmar Rolling Trophy after beating MCC B.

Results: Final: Madras Cricket Club A bt Besant Nagar Club A 2-1 (Elwin Anthony/Mohamed Fariz bt Dakshineshwar Suresh/Nihal Kapoor 6-2, 6-3; Rajeev Vijaykumar/G Rajesh lost to Ajai Selvaraj/Rishabdev Raman 3-6, 4-6; Somdev Devvarman/Mohamed Fahad bt S Abhinav/Naithrav Sreenivasan 6-2, 6-2).

Srihari shines at Asian chess

Twelve-year old LR Srihari of SSM School, Chrompet, won three team gold medals in the U-14 boys section in the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Thailand. He also won two silver medals in the individual U-14 rapid and blitz events. Srihari was selected to represent India after finishing third in the national U-13 tournament in Jalandhar.

Chennai City FC win

Chennai City FC defeated Chennai United FC 2-1 in the CFA Senior Division League at JN Stadium. In another match, Arrows FC held RBI goalless.

CSK ticket refund

As Chennai Super Kings’ home matches have been shifted to Pune, fans who bought tickets for the remaining six matches can claim a refund from Booth No 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium (next to MJ Gopalan Gate), from April 14-20 between 10am and 6pm. Refund can be claimed only on producing a valid ticket bought through BookMyShow box office with cash or credit/debit cards. All tickets purchased through the internet will be refunded on-line. The refund counter will not operate after April 20, according to a release from the CSK management.

