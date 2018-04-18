Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says the club can still avoid the drop despite being five points from safety with only four Premier League games left to play.

Stoke, in 19th place and winless in their last 10 league matches, conceded an added-time equaliser against West Ham United on Monday.

They host Burnley on Saturday.

"I still believe we can stay up and so do the players - we're all right up for the fight that's ahead of us," Lambert told Stoke's website.https://www. stokecityfc.com "We have to start winning games starting against Burnley on Sunday..."

Burnley have won their last five league games and are just two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal.