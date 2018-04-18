KIEV (UKRAINE): Kiev expects about 60,000 foreign fans for the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 foreigners will attend the final match at the Olympic stadium and about 10,000 others will watch the game in the fan zones, the statement said, reports Xinhua news agency.

In September 2016, the European football governing body UEFA selected the Olympic stadium to host the Champions League final, which is slated for May 26, 2018.

Out of the 63,000 tickets for the match, 34,000 will be received by the teams who reach the final.

A total of 6,700 tickets will be sold to the fans worldwide via the UEFA website and the rest will be allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

The Olympic stadium was the venue for the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer championship co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.

