BHUBANESWAR: Skipper Sunil Chhetri led from the front with a brace as Bengaluru FC thrashed 10-man East Bengal 4-1 to win the inaugural Super Cup football tournament here on Friday.

Chhetri scored off a penalty in the 69th minute before exploiting some poor marking by the East Bengal defence to head in his second in the 90th minute.

An accurate header by Rahul Bheke (40th) and a superb finish by Nicoals Fedor (71st) brought the other goals for Bengaluru.

East Bengal striker Ansumana Kromah (28th) had earlier put the Kolkata giants in the lead with an excellent back volley.