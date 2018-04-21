MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola says his "energy and strength" will dictate whether he signs a contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old Spaniard has another season to run on the three-year contract he agreed when taking over at City in 2016, and is widely expected to agree a 12-month extension this summer.

He has made clear he is happy at City and settled in Manchester, and his morale is high after the club secured the Premier League title with five matches to spare last weekend.

City are understood to want to keep Guardiola well into the next decade, with chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak, chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain ready to begin negotiations.

However, Guardiola has never stayed for more than four seasons in one coaching role, having managed Barcelona from the 2008/09 campaign to the climax of the 2011/12 season before taking a year's sabbatical, and then returning to take over at Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016.

He is aware the mood in football can change quickly, having attracted criticism during his first season at City as they failed to win a trophy, and has made clear he will not be carried away by their current success.

"We are going to speak with the club at the end of the season," said Guardiola at his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with struggling Swansea.

"I have one more year, so I am not finishing now. So at that time, we are going to see what they think, what we think, what is their perspective for the organisation for the future.

“It also depends on my energy and strength to keep going. Now I feel good. I feel comfortable being here."

Asked if he might stay beyond 2020, Guardiola was much more guarded.

"I don't know," he said. "Now the people say we are champions, everyone’s happy, but immediately you can lose that feeling. You feel the team are an amazing group of guys, the players and the staff, but you can lose that. I don't know how we are going to react, even myself after winning the Premier League. I don't know how the players will see me after winning, or how I will see them. Now it's OK. Everything's good. But football changes over nothing."