LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's former goalkeeper Pepe Reina will face several of his old team-mates in a pre-season friendly with his present side Serie A title contenders Napoli in Dublin on August 4.

Liverpool -- who are preparing for their Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Roma on Tuesday -- issued a statement announcing the fixture which will be played at Lansdowne Road.

Liverpool -- who played Spanish side Athletic Bilbao at the same stadium last year in front of a sell out crowd -- last confronted Napoli in the Europa League group stage which the English giants won 3-1.

"As a Club, we have tremendous support in Ireland, so it's always a pleasure to come to Dublin and play in front of our Irish fans," said Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who as a club ambassador went to Dublin to finalise the details surrounding the fixture.

"There's certain to be a fantastic atmosphere when LFC and our Italian opponents arrive in August; and we thank the Football Association of Ireland for their support in hosting the game."

Spanish international Reina, 35, played for Liverpool from 2005-14 winning the 2006 FA Cup and 2012 League Cup and has been at Napoli since joining from Bayern Munich in 2015.