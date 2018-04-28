Home Sport Football

FA tweet on Harry Kane embarrassing: Tottenham manager Pochettino

The FA apologised on Monday over the tweet, which was shared thousands of times before being deleted.

Published: 28th April 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Harry Kane (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled as "embarrassing" the English Football Association's mischievous tweet about Spurs striker Harry Kane after last Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

The 24-year-old failed to fire in the 2-1 loss to United prompting a tweet on the official FA account: "What's in your pocket, Chris" and a video of United defender Chris Smalling, whose assured performance had kept the England star quiet, saying "Harry Kane".

The FA apologised on Monday over the tweet -- which was shared thousands of times before being deleted -- but Pochettino wanted to have his say in his Friday press conference.

"For me it was embarrassing," he said.

"It was a shame because the FA is English football... I think was difficult to understand, very, very difficult.

"Of course they apologised about that. It disappointed me, the situation, the fact it happened. They apologised after a few days but we move on."

Kane is likely to start up front for England at the World Cup finals.

He could end up captaining the national side at the finals in Russia in June and what made the tweet even more ironic is that Smalling was dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate last November because he didn't rate his ball passing skills. 

