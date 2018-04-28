Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp backs Steven Gerrard as Rangers rumours swirl

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard (File|AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool will back Steven Gerrard in whatever decision he makes as the BBC reported the former England captain is the frontrunner to become the new manager of Rangers.

The 37-year-old hung up his boots in 2016 after a 12-month stint with LA Galaxy and now manages the Liverpool under-18s.

"I am not worried," Liverpool boss Klopp said on Friday. "Whatever he wants to do we will support him in that. There is no decision. 

"I can imagine clubs are interested in signing Stevie. (He has) massive experience as a player so I would think about him signing for a club. We will support him in all directions."

Rangers chairman Dave King was spotted at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool swept aside Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final -- a match where Gerrard was working as a television pundit.

Under Graeme Murty, whose contract expires at the end of the season,  Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are second in the table, 10 points behind champions-elect Celtic.

