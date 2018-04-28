Home Sport Football

Real Madrid set to do without Isco, Carvajal for Bayern Munich return

Real confirmed that Isco has a shoulder sprain and right-back Carvajal has an injury to his left hamstring.

Published: 28th April 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, right, scores his side's winning goal against Bayern's Rafinha during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid are set to be without both Isco and Dani Carvajal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.

"It is always annoying to lose two players but there is nothing we can do, that is how it is," said Zidane at a press conference ahead of his side's home clash with Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

Both players came off injured during Real's 2-1 win in Munich on Wednesday.

Real confirmed that Isco has a shoulder sprain and right-back Carvajal has an injury to his left hamstring, although they did not specify how long either player will be missing.

Nevertheless, Spanish media have ruled them out of next Tuesday's second leg against the Germans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Nacho also struggling with a thigh injury, being without Carvajal would leave Zidane with problems at right-back, where Lucas Vazquez finished up Wednesday's game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Isco Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Champions League Bayern Munich
More from this section

Jurgen Klopp backs Steven Gerrard as Rangers rumours swirl

Jack Wilshere says Arsenal still believe after Atletico draw

Paul Pogba says he is judged differently in snipe at critics

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018