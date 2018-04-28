Upbeat Ubaid keen to keep up East Bengal love affair

Adwaidh Rajan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The fast-changing world of modern football does not provide much scope for a relationship to prosper between the player and fans. But East Bengal goalkeeper Ubaid CK is an exception after being bowled over by the passionate Kolkata support over the last few months.

The shot-stopper, who was loaned in from Second Division League side FC Kerala in January, rose through the ranks to become the first-choice keeper for the Red and Gold Brigade. He signed a two-year contract with the Kolkata giants the other day and penned an emotional post for the club's fans soon after.

“I've become a Kolkatan now. The people here love me a lot and they treat me like a part of their family. I’ve had a good time at the club so far. As long as I’m in the team, as I love the City of Joy, I’m not looking to go anywhere unless the club tells me they want me to leave," Ubaid posted on social media.



How much of a star he has become within four months of joining the club is evident from the comments below his Facebook posts. So, how did he manage to earn the recognition from the fans? "If you give your 100 per cent, the Kolkata fans are going to love you. It is an honour to have the chance to play in front such dedicated support next season also," said Ubaid.

"If you play well, they will treat you like a king. All they demand is commitment. That is a huge pressure, but one which helps you to perform better," said Ubaid, who has now kept the goal for East Bengal in 10 consecutive matches starting with an I-League match against Minerva Punjab FC on January 30 and ending with the Super Cup final defeat to Bengaluru FC last week.



Though the match against Minerva was his I-League debut, the 28-year-old has been around for a long time. He started his career with Viva Kerala in 2012 before moving to Dempo SC, Goa and then to Mumbai where played for both Air India and ONGC. That is where he first came across coach Khalid Jamil who brought him to Kolkata.

"The coach wanted me to play for him at Mumbai FC and then Aizawl last season. But a deal could not be worked out. However, I was fortunate enough to work with him at East Bengal this season," said Ubaid who is sad to see the gaffer leave.



However, he is confident the managerial change won't affect his progress. "I have signed a two-year contract and hope to have a good time here. Of course, my ultimate aim is to play for the country one day," said Ubaid, who has reportedly impressed national team coach Stephen Constantine with his recent exploits.

