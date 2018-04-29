Home Sport Football

IOC Mumbai to defend YSCA title  

Fifty-six teams, including defending champions IOC Mumbai, will be seen in action in the 49th all India YSCA Trophy to be played at various city grounds from May 1 to June 24. 

By Express News Service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fifty-six teams, including defending champions IOC Mumbai, will be seen in action in the 49th all India YSCA Trophy to be played at various city grounds from May 1 to June 24. Chennai Customs, Nelson SC, AG’s Office and other lower division teams of the TNCA league are participating in the tournament. Loyola College, Guru Nanak College, SRM IST, Bishop Herber College (Trichy), RKM Vivekananda College, and school teams from St Bede’s, Santhome HSS and St Patrick’s will also take part.

“Kerala CA, Indian Navy (Mumbai), Vijaya Bank (Bengaluru) are some of the outstation teams that have confirmed participation,” said MS Gurumurthy, organising secretary. The tournament will be played on a knockout basis till the quarterfinals. Quarterfinalists from the two halves will play in the super league. Two from each will reach the semifinals. The final will be played at MAC Stadium on June 24. The winners will `25,000 and the runners-up `15,000.

Chennai in final
Chennai blanked Coimbatore 3-0 in the women’s semifinals of the inter-district table tennis tournament.
Quarterfinals: Boys: Erode bt Cuddalore 3-0; Coimbatore bt Tiruvallur 3-1; Madurai bt Vellore 3-1; Chennai bt Theni 3-0. Girls: Vellore bt Kanchi 3-2; Erode bt Thiruvallur 3-1; Salem bt Madurai 3-2; Chennai bt Coimbatore 3-0. Youth girls: Semifinals: Madurai bt Trichy 3-0; Chennai bt Coimbatore 3-0. Youth boys: Quarterfinals: Coimbatore bt Krishnagiri 3-0; Erode bt Madurai 3-1. Men: Quarterfinals: Tiruvallur bt Madurai 3-0. Women: Semifinals: Kanchipuram bt Trichy 3-0; Chennai bt Coimbatore 3-0.

Viva finish with win
Viva Chennai beat Chennai United FC 4-1 on the last day of the CFA Super Division league. Rajesh, Shaik Katri, Lalawpula and Eze Danieh were on the scoresheet for Viva Chennai. Hari Krishnan replied for Chennai United.sports@newindianexpress.com

