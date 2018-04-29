Home Sport Football

Real Madrid rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg

Defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane were also rested for the home La Liga game with modest Madrid rivals Leganes.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gave Cristiano Ronaldo a day off on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Isco and Dani Carvajal miss out too as they sustained a shoulder and hamstring injury respectively in last week's first leg 2-1 win against the Bundesliga champions and have already been ruled out of the second leg.

Real moved a step closer to a third straight European title when substitute Marco Asensio hit the winner in Munich last Wednesday after Bayern had taken the lead through Joshua Kimmich with Marcelo levelling just before the break.

