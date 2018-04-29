Home Sport Football

Roma chief blasts moron fans over Liverpool assault

"99.9 percent of our fans are the best fans in the world. It's just a couple of f****** morons who take the rest of us down," said American Pallotta on Roma's Twitter account.

Published: 29th April 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Soccer fans light flares and clamber atop Police vans before their Champions League, Semi Final First Leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018. | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Roma chairman James Pallotta on Saturday blasted the 'moron' fans tarnishing the club's reputation as a Liverpool fan fights for his life after being attacked before a Champions League clash at Anfield last week.

"99.9 percent of our fans are the best fans in the world. It's just a couple of f****** morons who take the rest of us down," said American Pallotta on Roma's Twitter account.

"We have a long history at Roma and you have a few stupid people destroying our history and attacking our legacy and I'm tired of it."

Two Italian men were charged on Thursday in connection with an assault which left a 53-year-old Liverpool fan in a critical condition.

Sean Cox, an Irishman and father of three, is in a Liverpool hospital after suffering a serious head injury following the attack by Roma fans ahead of last Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg.

"My prayers are for Sean and his family but it’s time now for things to change in Italy and in Rome, because it is just happening too much," said billionaire Pallotta, who runs the Raptor private investment group in the United States.

"These games are great but they're not life and death. What's going on with Sean Cox in Liverpool is life and death."

Video footage emerged on social media showing Roma thugs, dressed in black and with hoods and masks over their faces, carrying hammers and belts as weapons which they used to attack Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool won the game 5-2. The return is next Wednesday in Rome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Sacked twice in one season: Sevilla axe Vincenzo Montella after just four months

Second-string Bayern Munich see off Kovac's Eintracht, Cologne relegated

German star Lars Stindl in World Cup blow with ankle injury

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple