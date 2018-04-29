Home Sport Football

Sacked twice in one season: Sevilla axe Vincenzo Montella after just four months

It was a second sacking of the season for Montella after he was also shown the door by AC Milan in Serie A in November.

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 file photo, Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella attends a news conference prior to their Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Sevilla FC at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Sevilla sacked coach Vincenzo Montella after just four months in charge on Saturday after a run of nine games without a win, the Spanish La Liga side announced.

Former Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros, 62, and without a club since leaving Qatar's Al Ahli in December, was named as Montella's successor.

"The club took this decision due to the poor results of the team who haven't won since March 13," said Sevilla in a statement.

Friday's 2-1 defeat at lowly Levante proved the final straw for a club who are seventh in the table and hanging on grimly for a place in next season's Europa League.

The loss to Levante followed last weekend's 5-0 rout at the hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Montella, 43, replaced Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo at the end of December, who was sacked just a month after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Italian had himself been sacked by AC Milan in November to be succeeded by Gennaro Gattuso.

Montella led Sevilla to a memorable Champions League last-16 win over Manchester United before their run ended in the quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich.

In 28 matches, he won 11 and lost 10 with seven draws.

Caparros was in charge of Sevilla from 2000-2005 and has four games in which to secure a European place.

