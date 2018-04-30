Barcelona wins Spanish league title with Messi hat trick

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Barcelona won the Spanish league title for the third time in four seasons on Sunday with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick as the Catalan club remained unbeaten.

Philippe Coutinho also scored to give Barcelona a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna, enough for Barcelona to take an insurmountable 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Third-place Real Madrid is 15 points behind.