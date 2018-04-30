Home Sport Football

Barcelona wins Spanish league title with Messi hat trick

Barcelona won the Spanish league title for the third time in four seasons on Sunday with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick as the Catalan club remained unbeaten.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo and Barcelona. (AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Barcelona won the Spanish league title for the third time in four seasons on Sunday with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick as the Catalan club remained unbeaten.

Philippe Coutinho also scored to give Barcelona a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna, enough for Barcelona to take an insurmountable 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Third-place Real Madrid is 15 points behind.

