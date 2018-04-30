Home Sport Football

Four-nation meet will help us test our strength: Defender ​Sandesh Jhingan​

Indian football team premier defender Sandesh Jhingan is hopeful that the upcoming four-nation tournament in June to be played here would be a good test for the side.

Published: 30th April 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sandesh Jhingan of Kerala Blasters FC intercepts the ball as Dudu Omagbemi (L) of Chennaiyin FC looks on. (Photo: ISL website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian football team premier defender Sandesh Jhingan is hopeful that the upcoming four-nation tournament in June to be played here would be a good test for the side.

The AIFF will be hosting the inaugural edition of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena from June 1 to 10.

Apart from India, South Africa, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei will take part in the Quadrangular tourney. "That (the Intercontinental Cup) is really good. Our main priority is to be ready for the Asian Cup and it starts in January. This tournament, along with the teams that are coming in including New Zealand, will be a very good test for us," the 24-year-old defender told PTI.

"The more better teams you play, the better you get. It (the tournament) is the right opportunity to test ourselves. We never come across teams like these quite often -- New Zealand, South Africa, they are going to play a different kind of football," Jhingan said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a fan-engagement activity organised by Star Sports late last night.

"Of course, it will be good preparation ahead of Asian Cup (next year). I believe that they (South Africa, New Zealand) are good sides and I believe we need to play good teams," he added.

Jhingan said that apart from maintaininbg peak fitness, he is also aiming to improve on the technical and tactical side of his game.

"I am working on a lot of things. I need to improve upon my fitness and that's the priority. I am still learning, I am just 24. The technical and tactical side, all areas I have to improve and I am going to keep improving," he added.

Jhingan also revealed that while he is a big Manchester United fan, his elder brother follows rival club Arsenal.

"I follow Manchester United, my elder brother is a Arsenal fan and there is rivalry among the house but I just love Man U and the love gets better and better," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandesh Jhingan
More from this section

Bayern Munich need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real Madrid

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Hoffenheim at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. | AP

Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can set for Juventus move 

Rare blank for Mohamed Salah as Nigerian 'Simy' bags brace

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards