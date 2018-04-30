Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can set for Juventus move: Reports

By AFP

MILAN: Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The 24-year-old German international, who is sidelined with a back injury, will sign with the six-time Italian champions as early as this week, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The midfielder can leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Gazzetta reported that the German has already agreed a deal worth six million euros ($7.5 million) per year.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested in signing Can who preferred a move to Italy with fellow Germans Sami Khedira and Benedikt Howedes already in Turin.

Can arrived in Liverpool in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, having previously won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2013.

No Pliskova showdown as Karolina pulls out of Prague

PRAGUE: There will be no home court showdown for Karolina Pliskova with her twin sister Kristyna after the former world number one pulled out of the WTA Prague Open on Monday with injury.

"I'm very disappointed and sad that I won't be able to play," said Karolina Pliskova, complaining of a groin injury.

Now ranked at six in the world, Pliskova put the injury down to fatigue after seven games in the last nine days, including a tournament-winning run in Stuttgart and two Fed Cup semi-final games for the Czech Republic.

Karolina's withdrawal means she avoids playing her 72nd-ranked twin whose career has been overshadowed by a sister who was runner-up at the US Open in 2016 and whose title triumph in Stuttgart on Sunday took her trophy tally to 10.

Kristyna has one title on her CV from Tashkent in 2016 and has career earnings of just under $2 million compared to Monte Carlo-based Karolina's $11 million.