AS Roma beat Barcelona in pre-season International Champions Cup

Barcelona will play their last match of the friendly series on Saturday against AC Milan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

ARLINGTON: AS Roma scored three goals in the second half to beat Barcelona 4-2 after trailing initially in the pre-season International Champions Cup football tournament here.

Barcelona began brilliantly on Tuesday, attacking the Roma goal in quick succession, with Rafinha scoring in the sixth minute, reports EFE news agency.

The Italian side equalised in the 35th minute when Stephen El Sharaarawy got a perfect pass from Justin Kluivert in the penalty area and converted.

Barcelona began the second half in style, with a 49th-minute goal from their new Brazilian recruit Malcolm.

Roma bounced back at after Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde made 10 substitutions to give a chance to young players.

Alessandro Florensi equalized in the 78th minute and Bryan Cristante made it 3-2 in the 83rd minute.

Diego Perotti sealed the match for Roma by scoring a penalty in the 86th minute.

Barcelona will play their last match of the friendly series on Saturday against AC Milan at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

