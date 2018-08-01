Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko joins Inter Milan on loan

Colombian defender Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven has been picked up as his replacement by the La Liga side.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sime Vrsaljko

Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko (Photo | Twitter/@Vrsaljko)

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have announced the departure of defender Sime Vrsaljko to Inter Milan on loan in a deal that gives the Serie A side an option to make the acquisition permanent.

The 26-year-old Croatian international appeared in 54 matches for Atletico over two seasons with the La Liga club, reports EFE news agency.

Media outlets said on Tuesday that Atletico will receive 7 million euros ($8 million) up front and a total of 25 million euros ($29 million) if Inter decides to exercise the purchase option next spring.

Vrsaljko was part of the Croatia squad that finished second in the 2018 World Cup, losing the final to France.

To replace Vrsaljko, the Atletico picked up Colombian defender Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven.

Arias, also 26, signed a five-year contract, Atletico said on Tuesday.

The Colombian, who scored nine goals in 136 matches with PSV, was voted player of the year in the Dutch first division last season.

Arias started all four of Colombia's contests in the 2018 World Cup.

Atletico has been active in the summer transfer window, bringing onboard Rodrigo Hernandez, Antonio Adan, Thomas Lemar, Nehuen Perez, Gelson Martins and Arias.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Sime Vrsaljko Vrsaljko to Inter Milan Football loan Santiago Arias

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century