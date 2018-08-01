Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid's new winger Gelson Martins says Simeone influenced move

Martins accepted a five-year deal from the rojiblancos around one month after requesting his contract at Sporting CP be terminated.

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's new winger Gelson Martins told reporters at his official unveiling at the football club on Tuesday that encouraging words from head coach Diego Simeone played an important role in his decision to relocate from Sporting CP in Portugal to the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old Portugal international took questions from reporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in northeast Madrid, reports Efe.

"Simeone's message was very important for me," Martins said. "He told me he believed in his team and thought that I could add to it, and for that reason, I came, to add something more."

Martins accepted a five-year deal from the rojiblancos around one month after requesting his contract at Sporting CP be terminated.

The decision came amid a backdrop of growing woes at the Portuguese club, including one incident when some 50 fans invaded the training ground to assault staff and players.

Atlético Madrid opens their 2018/19 La Liga campaign away to Valencia on August 20.

