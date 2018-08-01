Home Sport Football

Boca Juniors signs Uruguayan Lucas Olaza amid controversy

Futbolistas Agremiados, the union that represents players, allowed Boca Juniors to add a seventh foreigner.

Lucas Olaza

Uruguayan left-back Lucas Olaza (File | AFP)

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: Uruguayan left-back Lucas Olaza, who was with Talleres de Cordoba, has signed with Boca Juniors amid a controversy over his replacing injured Colombian fullback Frank Fabra at a time when the football team already has six foreigners on its roster.

Futbolistas Agremiados, the union that represents players, allowed Boca Juniors to add a seventh foreigner, acknowledging that Fabra does not take up a roster spot since he will not be playing, reports Efe.

"Boca can replace an injured player with a foreign one. Why not," Futbolistas Agremiados head Sergio Marchi said on Monday.

"I don't see why (Olaza) could not substitute for Fabra, who has an injury that may take four months to heal," Marchi said. "The quota doesn't apply since the player cannot provide the service. Fabra's contract is not suspended, what is suspended is the performance of the service."

Management at several clubs, including River Plate and Racing Club, said they disagreed with the roster decision.

Olaza, for his part, said he was "glad" to play for Boca Juniors.

"It's a nice organization with a long history," Olaza told reporters on Monday.

"You must seize the moment. I am a player who first defends, then attacks. There are many high-level players with good footwork here. I am happy and motivated. I'll help as much as I can," he added.

