East Bengal to take on Mohun Bagan in season's first Kolkata derby on September 2 

By PTI

KOLKATA: East Bengal will take on Mohun Bagan on September 2 in the 2018 Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A' for this season's first derby, it was announced today.

The other two marquee fixtures between East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting will be held on September 9 and September 16 respectively.

All the three matches will be held at the Saltlake Stadium.

East Bengal, who had won the competition last season for a record 39th time and eighth on the trot, will kick off the local league taking on Tollygunge Agragami on August 3.

Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting will begin their season on August 4 and 5 against Pathachakra and Food Corporation of India respectively.

The tournament will carry a winners' prize purse of Rs 25 lakh, while the runners-up will get 20 lakh.