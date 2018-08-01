Home Sport Football

German defender Benedikt Howedes joins Lokomotiv Moscow

The Russian club, who made the announcement on Tuesday, did not disclose the sum of the contract.

By IANS

MOSCOW: Veteran German international defender Benedikt Howedes has signed a four-year contract with Lokomotiv Moscow football club.

The Russian club, who made the announcement on Tuesday, did not disclose the sum of the contract, reports TASS news agency. 

The 30-year-old, who was playing for German top division side Schalke FC, won the 2014 FIFA World Cup for his national team in Brazil.

Howedes played for Schalke FC a total of 335 matches since 2007 having scored 23 goals and chalking up 13 assists. In the season of 2017/2018, the footballer played on a one-year loan deal for Italy's Juventus.

Playing for the national football team of Germany, Howedes scored two goals in 44 matches, becoming the 2014 FIFA World Cup champion, as well as the 2012 and 2016 bronze medalist of the UEFA Euro Cup championships.

