Home Sport Football

Manchester United holds on to beat Real Madrid 2-1

Manchester United has been without 12 key players for most of the tour with many enjoying an extended break following the World Cup.

Published: 01st August 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, third from left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first half of the International Champions Cup tournament soccer match against Real Madrid. | AP

By AFP

MIAMI: Jose Mourinho was finally given something to smile about as a tempestuous trip to the United States ended with Manchester United's 2-1 win over former club Real Madrid thanks to first-half strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera.

Mourinho has cut a miserable figure during their two week trip to the United States, lashing out at a lack of transfer activity while reserving stinging criticism for a number of first team players.

But seeing his side establish a two goal lead in the first half was encouraging, as was holding Real at bay after Karim Benzema​’s goal just before the interval gave the Spanish side hope of mounting a comeback.

"I didn't learn anything (from this tour)," said Mourinho. "I know what Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez are.

"I know the kids are very young and need time to grow up, I know my players gave everything and in the last 15 mins we are dead and they bring on Toni Kroos and Asensio and Isco and I thought we wouldn't resist but we did.

"That's the spirit we need because our first two or three weeks in the Premier League are going to be really hard for us because we didn't prepare for that."

The Portuguese has been without 12 key players for most of the tour with many enjoying an extended break following the World Cup.

In front of 64,141 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, United were finishing off their pre-season preparations against a Real Madrid side just starting theirs.

La Liga starts a week later than the Premier League so new Real manager Julen Lopetegui was able to name the likes of Gareth Bale to start while Germany star Toni Kroos was on the bench.

Spanish international David de Gea was making his first start since returning from the extra time given to him following the World Cup and he was almost beaten in the eighth minute - Bale starting a move which saw Benzema fire just wide from close range.

Brazilian Fred, who was signed earlier this summer for £52 million, was making his first United start and looked comfortable in his new surroundings.

And on 18 minutes, United were ahead. Herrera fed Matteo Darmian and teed up Sanchez who clinically swept the ball home.

Taken superbly

It was Man United's first real opportunity - and it was taken superbly.

"Alexis Sanchez is fresh, the way the man is running, I think he is in a fantastic condition," said Mourinho.

The second goal which arrived on 27 minutes was equally impressive.

Darmian lifted the ball to Mata and once the Spaniard had regained his composure he crossed for Sanchez who was able to divert the ball into the path of Herrera who made no mistake.

Bale curled wide soon after but just before the interval, Benzema tapped in an excellent Theo Hernandez cross to give the vast amounts of Madrid fans in Miami something to cheer.

Bale, a one time target for Mourinho, was withdrawn for the second half as Lopetegui shuffled his pack and one of the substitutes, Martin Odegaard should have levelled on 56 minutes when he blazed over the bar from eight yards.

The Norwegian saw a free-kick saved by De Gea late on but United held firm to lift Mourinho’s mood.

It was their first victory in regulation play this pre-season - AC Milan were defeated on penalties in Los Angeles last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United vs Real Madrid Manchester United Real Madrid Alexis Sanchez Ander Herrera Karim Benezema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century