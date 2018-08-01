Home Sport Football

Monaco name 22-member squad for French Super Cup in China

Talented Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, the club's latest signing during the off-season, would not be travelling.

Aleksandr Golovin

Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin (File | AP)

By IANS

MONACO: Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad before the team headed to China for the French Super Cup, with captain Radamel Falcao set to join his teammates later on.

Three footballers that had played the FIFA World Cup in Russia -- Kamil Glik, Youri Tielemans and Keita Balde -- were included in the list, reports Xinhua news agency.

Danijel Subasic and Djibril Sidibe, both making into the World Cup final with their respective national teams, were absent from the tour.

Talented Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, the club's latest signing during the off-season, would not be travelling either.

Monaco added that their captain Falcao was set to join teammates in China on Friday morning.

Monaco will play against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in Shenzhen, China on Saturday.

