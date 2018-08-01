Santos name Cuca as new coach

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Alexi Stival, better known as Cuca, has been named coach of Santos, replacing Jair Ventura, the Brazilian football club said.

Cuca agreed to an 18-month contract that will take effect immediately, according to a Santos statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Palmeiras in October, less than 12 months after he led the Sao Paulo club to their ninth Brazilian Serie A title.

"I am happy to join Santos. I'm refreshed and motivated to take on this great challenge," Cuca said.

It will be the former Brazil international striker's second spell as Santos coach following a brief stint in charge in 2008.

Santos are currently 16th in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings.

Jair, the son of Brazil World Cup winner Jairzinho, was dismissed on Monday following the club's 0-0 draw with Chapecoense.