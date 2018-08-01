Home Sport Football

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino​ wants 'glory'

Mauricio Pochettino said he wanted to see his players keep going after the World Cup and to feel the internal motivation.

Published: 01st August 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham striker Harry Kane and coach Mauricio Pochettino | AFP

By IANS

MINNEAPOLIS: Tottenham Hotspurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has said the time has come for his team to start winning titles and "play for glory".

The Argentinean has led the North London side to three consecutive top-three finishes in the English Premier League, and FA Cup semi-final and a League Cup final, but has yet to land any silverware and he wants that to change, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking ahead of his side's game against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, Pochettino said he hoped the positive World Cup enjoyed by several Tottenham players such as Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen would be reflected in the forthcoming season.

Pochettino said he wanted to see his players "keep going" after the World Cup and to "feel the internal motivation".

"Playing for the glory and trying to help the team to try to win. That is the most important thing," he said.

The coach admitted he was unhappy this season's transfer window would close on August 9 rather than on August 31, saying it was "so close... I don't know if we are going to sign (anyone) or not. We're working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero or two or three or four players," said the coach.

Pochettino believes the fact English clubs will have three weeks less to sign players than their European counterparts means they are "at a complete disadvantage", in European competitions.

"Personally I think it's not right... because we are going to compete in the Champions League and to have 20 days less to sign players."

"I think not a thing that is going to help you," he commented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century