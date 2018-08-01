Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino​ wants 'glory'

By IANS

MINNEAPOLIS: Tottenham Hotspurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has said the time has come for his team to start winning titles and "play for glory".

The Argentinean has led the North London side to three consecutive top-three finishes in the English Premier League, and FA Cup semi-final and a League Cup final, but has yet to land any silverware and he wants that to change, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking ahead of his side's game against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, Pochettino said he hoped the positive World Cup enjoyed by several Tottenham players such as Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen would be reflected in the forthcoming season.

Pochettino said he wanted to see his players "keep going" after the World Cup and to "feel the internal motivation".

"Playing for the glory and trying to help the team to try to win. That is the most important thing," he said.

The coach admitted he was unhappy this season's transfer window would close on August 9 rather than on August 31, saying it was "so close... I don't know if we are going to sign (anyone) or not. We're working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero or two or three or four players," said the coach.

Pochettino believes the fact English clubs will have three weeks less to sign players than their European counterparts means they are "at a complete disadvantage", in European competitions.

"Personally I think it's not right... because we are going to compete in the Champions League and to have 20 days less to sign players."

"I think not a thing that is going to help you," he commented.