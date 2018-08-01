Home Sport Football

Villarreal presents defender Miguel Layun on three-year contract

Defender Miguel Layun signed from FC Porto and after having played on loan at Sevilla last season.

By IANS

VILLAREAL: Villarreal presented newly-signed Mexico international defender Miguel Layun on Tuesday, who said he aspires to help bring home a title for Villarreal for the first time in the La Liga football club's history.

The 30-year-old signed from FC Porto and after having played on loan at Sevilla last season, and represented Mexico in both the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments, reported Efe.

"I am a dreamer and I want to be part of a Villarreal team that wins a trophy. My teammates have been great and have really helped me to fit in. I am ready to give my all for this team," Layun said during his presentation.

Layun also highlighted the warm reception he has had at Villarreal, saying: "The squad and the club are spectacular, people here treat you as if they knew you all your life."

Describing his versatility, the Mexican player said: "In my clubs and in the national team, I played in several positions, so I'm at the coach's disposal."

In a statement on the club's official website, Villarreal explained that "his main position is right back. Nevertheless, his ability to use both feet and join the attack means he can also play at left back and even higher up as a winger."

After starting his career at Veracruz, Layun played for Atalanta, Club America and Watford before heading to Porto.

