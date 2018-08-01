Home Sport Football

Willian happy to stay in Chelsea

Willian is due to return to training with Chelsea and he does so after a wave of rumours linking him with a move away from the Blues.

By IANS

LONDON: Chelsea's Brazilian wide forward Willian on Tuesday poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move away from the English football club.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Manchester United have all been reported to have either made or to be considering offers for the 29-year-old, but in declarations to the Brazilian website Globo Esport, he insisted he didn't want to leave Chelsea.

"I am not moving, I am happy at Chelsea and living in London...I am very happy living in London," declared the forward.

Real Madrid could alter this situation with the European champions reported in Spain to be weighing up a joint offer for Willian and Chelsea's Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

