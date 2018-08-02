Home Sport Football

England keen to keep coach Gareth Southgate beyond Euro 2020

However, Southgate has not hidden the fact he would like to return to club management one day, having been sacked by Middlesbrough in 2009.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

England head coach Gareth Southgate (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England's Football Association wants Gareth Southgate to stay on as manager beyond Euro 2020 but knows it cannot compete on wages if a Premier League club makes an approach.

Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, boosting his stock within the game and ending a run of miserable failures at major tournaments for the national side.

"Gareth has been excellent -- we'd like him to stay beyond 2020," FA chief executive Martin Glenn told reporters at Wembley.

"I think we'd both like that but if we talked about it at any length it would then be a contract conversation and he's on holiday now, so we'll talk when he comes back. Benchmarks are always the question and we can never compete with the Premier League in terms of pay -- everyone knows that.

"Gareth is on a journey. He loved the World Cup and he's built his own belief that we can go further and that motivates him and (assistant manager) Steve Holland. One of the most powerful things he said after our defeat to Croatia was we haven't done the job."

Southgate's current salary is understood to be 1.8 million pounds ($2.4 million) a year, with bonuses taking it closer to the 2.5 million pounds his predecessors Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson are believed to have earned.

The figures, however, are still much less than the 4 million pounds Fabio Capello received when at the helm and a fraction of the salaries of around 15 million pounds earned by the likes of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Now 47, Southgate has not hidden the fact he would like to return to club management one day, having been sacked by Middlesbrough in 2009.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gareth Southgate Euro 2020  England football England football coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century